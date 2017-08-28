Updated Volvo S60 Polestar heading to South Africa

Volvo Car South Africa has announced that 23 examples of the updated Volvo S60 Polestar have been set aside for the local market, with deliveries expected at the end of 2017.

In addition, a single “special-order” V60 Polestar (pictured alongside the S60 Polestar below) is also headed to local shores, with Volvo SA saying it will be “the only one of its kind in South Africa”. In total, just 1 500 units of the new models will be built for the global market.

So, what updates have been made to the S60 Polestar? Well, nothing’s changed under the bonnet, where you’ll still find a 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with a combination of turbocharging and supercharging unleashing 270 kW and 470 N.m to all four wheels. As before, the claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time comes in at 4,9 seconds, with top speed limited to 250 km/h.

But the updated model now features additional aerodynamic components made from carbon-fibre, which Volvo says increases downforce by 30%.

The new exterior package was “jointly developed” by the engineers of Polestar and Cyan Racing, and includes a new front splitter, side sills and a rear spoiler extension, all fashioned from the lightweight material. The Swedish brand says the new components “improve grip and high-speed stability”.

Other changes include high-gloss black Polestar diamond-cut wheels (wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber), carbon-fibre side-mirror caps and the option of a new colour called “Bursting Blue metallic”. The cabin, meanwhile, gains new seat upholstery, blue contrast stitching and a smattering of Polestar embroidery.

No word yet on local pricing, although we wouldn’t be surprised if all 23 models have already been sold…