Updated VW Golf 7 GTI: Here’s how much it’ll cost…

The facelifted Volkswagen Golf range is set to launch in South Africa in the coming days, and we’ve managed to secure pricing for the popular GTI model.

The latest version of the venerable Golf GTI makes 169 kW (up from 162 kW) and 350 N.m from its 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is mated exclusively to a six-speed DSG transmission (VW SA has killed off the manual versions of the GTI).

Standard features will include LED headlamps, high-beam control assist, app-connect and voice control. And the price? Well, according to information we have received, the updated Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI will retail for R545 800, which represents an increase of some R42 700 over the pre-facelift DSG derivative.

What about the rest of the range? Well, we already know that the new 81 kW 1,0-litre TSI variant will serve as the entry-level model (priced from R289 900), featuring a manual gearbox and Trendline specification.

But there’s no word yet on pricing for models that use the 92 kW 1,4-litre TSI engine that will essentially be carried over from the outgoing range (SA won’t be getting the new, cleaner 1,5-litre TSI … and here’s why) nor for those drawing urge from the 81 kW 2,0-litre TDI.

We’ll also have to wait a few days to find out exactly how much the new 130 kW GTD and 213 kW Golf R will each cost…

Also read: