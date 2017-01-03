Vanderhall reveals nifty three-wheel Venice roadster

Vanderhall currently produces the three-wheeler Laguna, but it costs about R686 900. So, in order to broaden its customer horizons, it has created a more accessible three-wheel roadster called the Venice.

The Venice does not make use of the same hand-laid carbon fibre composition found on the Laguna. Rather, the mono-aluminium chassis is covered in composite panels which provides it with a dry weight of 623 kg.

Powering this micro machine is a GM-sourced turbocharged 1,4-litre engine which delivers 150 kW to the rear wheel. This results in a 0-100 km/h time of just over 5,0 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

This model does cost well over R400 000 but with this you get heated seats, Bluetooth audio, ABS with brake assist and a performance braking system.

Basically it’s either this or a Mazda MX-5. Although the Morgan Three-Wheeler is the more likely opposition.