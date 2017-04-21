Volkswagen Amarok V6: here’s how much it costs!

The facelifted version of the Volkswagen Amarok double-cab bakkie has finally been launched in South Africa, and we can officially reveal local pricing – including for the long-awaited V6 models.

Three V6 turbodiesel derivatives sit atop the refreshed local line-up, with the range-topping Extreme-badged variant coming in at R748 600 (making it the most expensive bakkie in South Africa, ahead of the V8-equipped Toyota Land Cruiser 79). Two other derivatives – the 4Motion AT Highline and 4Motion Auto Highline Plus – featuring the six-cylinder powerplant are also on offer, priced at R665 700 and R716 600, respectively.

All three models boast the same high-output 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, which sends a substantial 165 kW and 550 N.m to all four wheels via the Wolfsburg brand’s eight-speed automatic transmission.

An overboost function bumps peak power to 180 kW and maximum torque to 580 N.m for 10 seconds from 70% throttle, in third and fourth gear from 50 km/h. After a five-second break, the function again becomes accessible. This is enough to facilitate a sprint from standstill to three figures in 8,0 seconds, and a top speed of 193 km/h.

The 103 kW/340 N.m 2,0 TDI and 132 kW/420 N.m 2,0 BiTDI engines, meanwhile, have been carried over to the updated range. The detuned 150 kW version of the six-cylinder oil-burner is seemingly not on the cards for SA – for the time being, at least.

The entry-level Comfortline specification includes fabric seats, 17-inch “Posadas” alloys, six airbags, electric windows, central locking, height-adjustable seats, rear window heating, the “Composition Media” radio system, a leather steering wheel and manual air-conditioning.

Highline models feature 18-inch “Manaus” alloy wheels, partially chrome-plated side-mirror caps, chrome trim around the foglamps, a partially chrome-plated rear bumper, smoked rear lights and LED numberplate lighting. The Highline trim level also comes standard with four 12V power sockets, one of which is located on the central console in the rear passenger compartment. Inside, chrome trim forms the cowling of the gear lever in the central console, the edging of the air vents and parts of the multifunction steering wheel. Fully automatic air conditioning is also standard.

Highline Plus adds “Vienna” leather seat covers, bi-xenon (automatic) headlamps with LED daytime running lights, rain-sensing wipers, a reversing camera and the “Discover Media” satellite navigation system.

And the range-topping Extreme variant? Well, special features here include 20-inch “Talca” alloys (and arch extensions), chrome sill bars with integrated LED lighting, parking sensors (front and rear), the brand’s “ergoComfort” driver and front passenger seats (with 14-way adjustment) as well as “Nappa” leather seat covers. The Extreme model can be customised with a sports bar in body colour.

The Amarok range comes standard with a three-year/100 000 km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km).

Pricing:

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 TDI 103 kW 4×2 Comfortline: R487 700

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 TDI 103 kW 4Motion Comfortline: R544 900

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4×2 Highline: R521 900

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4Motion Highline: R573 000

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4×2 Auto Highline: R539 400

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4×2 Auto Highline Plus: R591 900

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4Motion Auto Highline: R590 600

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4Motion Auto Highline Plus: R643 100

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI 132 kW 4Motion Auto Extreme: R673 600

Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI V6 165 kW 4Motion Auto Highline: R665 700

Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI V6 165 kW 4Motion Auto Highline Plus: R716 600

Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI V6 165 kW 4Motion Auto Extreme: R748 600

