Volkswagen brings 50 units of Beetle R-Line to SA…

Volkswagen South Africa has confirmed that 50 units of the limited-edition Beetle R-Line derivative have been set aside for the local market.

Last month, CARmag.co.za reported that the R-Line model was due to arrive in SA, priced at R419 500. But the local arm of the Wolfsburg automaker has since discontinued all other variants of the Beetle, which we suspect renders this limited edition model something of a swansong.

In addition to the R-Line body kit you see in the accompanying images, this model features park distance control, 18-inch alloys, bi-xenon headlamps and smoked LED tail-lights as standard. Inside, you’ll find a black-painted dashpad, fresh seat fabric (with R-Line logos on the headrests up front) and the brand’s Composition Media audio system, featuring a 6,5-inch touchscreen and eight speakers.

Power comes from VW’s familiar 1,4 TSI engine, which directs 110 kW and 250 N.m to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Beetle R-Line will be offered in the choice of three colours: Pure White, Tornado Red and White Silver Metallic, with a black roof as an option (along with a handful of other cost extras, such as a panoramic sunroof for R11 500 and a Fender sound system for R9 800).