Volkswagen confirms seven-seater Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will unveil the new Tiguan Allspace at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January, releasing a pair of teaser images ahead of the event.

The Allspace – which, interestingly, has been undergoing testing in South Africa’s Northern Cape – is essentially a stretched version of the Wolfsburg automaker’s popular Tiguan, complete with seven (as opposed to the standard model’s five) seats.

Don’t be fooled by the impossibly large alloys, high shoulder line and tiny glass area shown in the accompanying teaser shots, though; the production version of the Allspace will look essentially – you guessed it – just like a slightly longer Tiguan.

How much longer? Well, the wheelbase has been increased by 110 mm, apparently giving the Tiguan Allspace significantly more room and “greater flexibility” inside.

The European version of the lengthened Tiguan will bear the “Allspace” badge, while models destined for North America and China will simply be called Tiguan.

Volkswagen SA, however, tells us that there are currently no plans to introduce the production version in South Africa.