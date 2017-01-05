Volkswagen Golf 7 facelift gains R-Line package.

The Volkswagen Golf facelift will be here shortly; a facelift that caters for the entire range. Volkswagen has just announced that along with this facelift will be an R-Line package, similar to those found on the Passat and Tiguan, to mimic the likeliness of the Golf R.

The package consists of exterior trimmings, wheels and interior upgrades for Comfortline and Highline models.

The exterior package consists of front and rear bumpers with added air intakes for the front and chrome exhaust tips alongside a diffuser for the rear. High-gloss black sills, a rear spoiler and R-Line badging and 17- or 18-inch wheels top off the package.

Inside, drivers and passengers will find a set of sports seats and steering wheel with dark diamond flag inlays. Contrasting stitching will be used on the gear shifter and floormats while the door sill panels, pedal caps and foot rest will receive a stainless steel finish.

It’s likely that these packages will be available as options when the Golf facelift reaches South Africa this year.