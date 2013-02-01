PORT ELIZABETH – Volkswagen has announced the local pricing and model line-up for the eagerly awaited Golf 7.

Volkswagen Golf 7 local pricing is as follows:

1,2 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Trendline (77 kW) 6-speed manual

1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Trendline (90 kW) 6-speed manual

1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Comfortline (90 kW) 6-speed manual

1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Comfortline (90 kW) 7-speed DSG

2,0 TDI Comfortline (81 kW) 5-speed manual

1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Highline (103 kW) 6-speed manual

2,0 TDI with Bluemotion Technology Highline (110 kW) 6-speed DSG R233 800

R246 700

R264 900

R279 400

R282 300

R293 600

R334 800

All of the above prices are inclusive of VAT and Emissions tax.

All models come with a 5 year/90 000 km service plan, 3 year/120 000 km warranty and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty as standard. Service intervals are every 15 000 km.