Volkswagen Golf 7: local prices and model line-up announced
PORT ELIZABETH – Volkswagen has announced the local pricing and model line-up for the eagerly awaited Golf 7.
Volkswagen Golf 7 local pricing is as follows:
|1,2 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Trendline (77 kW) 6-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Trendline (90 kW) 6-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Comfortline (90 kW) 6-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Comfortline (90 kW) 7-speed DSG
2,0 TDI Comfortline (81 kW) 5-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Highline (103 kW) 6-speed manual
2,0 TDI with Bluemotion Technology Highline (110 kW) 6-speed DSG
|R233 800
R246 700
R264 900
R279 400
R282 300
R293 600
R334 800
All of the above prices are inclusive of VAT and Emissions tax.
All models come with a 5 year/90 000 km service plan, 3 year/120 000 km warranty and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty as standard. Service intervals are every 15 000 km.
