Volkswagen Golf 7: local prices and model line-up announced

February 1st 2013CAR magazineposted in

PORT ELIZABETH – Volkswagen has announced the local pricing and model line-up for the eagerly awaited Golf 7.

Volkswagen Golf 7 local pricing is as follows:

1,2 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Trendline (77 kW) 6-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Trendline (90 kW) 6-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Comfortline (90 kW) 6-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Comfortline (90 kW) 7-speed DSG
2,0 TDI Comfortline (81 kW) 5-speed manual
1,4 TSI with Bluemotion Technology Highline (103 kW) 6-speed manual
2,0 TDI with Bluemotion Technology Highline (110 kW) 6-speed DSG		 R233 800
R246 700
R264 900
R279 400
R282 300
R293 600
R334 800

All of the above prices are inclusive of VAT and Emissions tax.

All models come with a 5 year/90 000 km service plan, 3 year/120 000 km warranty and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty as standard. Service intervals are every 15 000 km.

  • http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003186555084 Fredster Mania

    All models come with a 5 year/90 000 km service plan, 3 year/120 000 km warranty and 12 month anti-corrosion warranty as standard… 12 month, should be 12 years., and only a service plan? sucks

  • http://www.facebook.com/adin.wilson.9 Adin Wilson

    For me VW’s warranty period is too short.

  • Jack Ofalltrades

    No motorplan? Add on a few extra’s and a motorplan and all of a sudden this pricing looks like it has been conceived by an evil sales and marketing director who thinks the buying public is stupid 🙂 Poor effort, and quite frankly there is alot of competition out there that there never used to be. To be the benchmark, golf needs to offer a comprehensive package, including class leading specs for the interior/exterior (they should take a leaf out of Hyundai and Kia’s books), as well as servicing costs AND plans. It’s not just about perceived interior quality and the heritage anymore. I wonder if the time will come for VW like it did for Toyota in SA where they were always the benchmark in various segments, but got big heads and now they are the laggards. After 3 VW’s, I’ll rather look elsewhere for better value now.

  • khomotso setati

    Vw has always been Ontop of its own game.Golf 7 1.4 TSI DEG(Fire)