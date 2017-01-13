Volkswagen Golf GTD ‘under consideration’ for SA

Volkswagen South Africa says that the Golf GTD is currently “under consideration” for local introduction.

A member of VW SA’s communications team confirmed to CARmag.co.za that the company was studying the business case for bringing the diesel-powered hatchback to local shores, but stressed that “no decision has been taken as yet”.

We made contact with VW SA after spotting a post on the brand’s Facebook page asking fans whether they would be interested in purchasing a GTD were it to become available in South Africa.

The post links through to a short survey, asking “should we bring the Golf GTD to South Africa?” and “would you consider buying this model over the Golf GTI?”.

The current version of the Volkswagen Golf GTD is powered by a 2,0-litre TDI unit worth 135 kW and 380 N.m (with the latter on tap from just 1 750 r/min). In manual guise, the claimed sprint from standstill to 100 km/h takes 7,5 seconds, while the claimed fuel economy comes in at just 4,2 L/100 km (with corresponding CO2 emissions of 109 g/km).

The Golf GTD comes with smoked LED rear lights, bi-xenon headlights (with LED daytime running lights), chrome dual tailpipes, 18-inch “Nogaro” alloy wheels, side skirts, a rear diffuser, sports suspension and a chunky roof spoiler.

If the Golf GTD were to be introduced in South Africa, we’d speculate that it would arrive either with or soon after the facelifted range that is scheduled to touch down in the second quarter of 2017.