Volkswagen has now built 150 million vehicles…

Volkswagen says it has reached a particularly significant milestone, producing its 150-millionth vehicle.

The milestone car? A blue plug-in hybrid Golf GTE, built at the Wolfsburg plant in Germany.

Series production of the Volkswagen brand began on December 27, 1945 with the Type 1 Käfer. Indeed, the Beetle, with some 21,5 million built before production finally came to an end in Mexico in 2003, is one of the brand’s most prolific vehicles.

The Golf, of course, went on to top the Beetle, with the 25-millionth example leaving the assembly line in Wolfsburg in 2007. By 2013, the number reached 30 million and in 2017 now stands at about 34 million.

Other big players include the Passat (more than 20 million), Jetta (about 19,5 million) and Polo (nearly 17 million).