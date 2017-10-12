Volkswagen has reportedly killed off the Scirocco

A fresh report out of the United States suggests that the Volkswagen Scirocco has quietly gone out of production.

According to Car and Driver, the Wolfsburg automaker is no longer building the third-generation, front-wheel-drive coupé, which has been around for nearly a decade.

As the US publication points out, a note on Volkswagen Germany’s website says that the Scirocco “can no longer be ordered with individual equipment”, before adding that “already produced vehicles” are still available.

Back in May, Volkswagen brand board member Arno Antlitz hinted that the automaker was not developing a next-generation Scirocco (nor a new Beetle), while an August report suggested that VW was considering re-inventing the Scirocco as a “sporty” electric two-door.

In South Africa, the Scirocco is currently offered in three guises – the flagship R, the entry-level Highline and the GTS – although the latter has seemingly just been removed from VW SA’s website. In September 2017, a mere two units of the Scirocco were sold across the country, while just three left local dealer floors in August.