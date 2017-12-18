Volkswagen is working on a VR6-powered Arteon R!

The new Volkswagen Arteon is due to launch in South Africa in May 2018, with a 2,0-litre TSI four-cylinder model worth 206 kW set to be the most powerful engine available. But now, after the Wolfsburg brand earlier confirmed it was “considering” a six-cylinder unit for its new fastback, a German executive has revealed that a VR6-powered version is in development.

Talking to Car Throttle, the spokesperson for Volkswagen’s mid-size/full-size product line let slip that the German brand had actually already built a prototype Arteon powered by a 300 kW turbocharged 3,0-litre VR6.

“I’m totally convinced that this combination is extremely nice,” Martin Hube told the British website.

“We’ve combined it with the last version of the Haldex [the brand’s all-wheel-drive system], where you can provoke a bit of oversteer. This is a real agile, powerful car,” he added. Hube went on to say that “you can beat all the Porsche Panameras out of your way” on the autobahn.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether VW will actually put this VR6-powered version of the Arteon into production. And, if it does, in which markets it will be offered.