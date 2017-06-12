Volkswagen reveals new Beetle-inspired ‘Special Up!’

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off a special edition Up! that it says was inspired by the Beetle “Special Bug” from 1982.

VW says the new Special Up! will be available in two colour combinations. The first, in the image of the Beetle, features paintwork in Black Pearl combined with 17-inch alloys in Sandstorm Yellow. Secondly, Volkswagen is offering the special model in Savanna Gold with black “polygon” alloy wheels.

In addition, the side-mirrors are finished in reflex silver or black and the flanks feature the obligatory “Special” decals.

Inside, this special edition comes with ambient lighting as standard, aluminium tread plates (bearing the word “Up!”), heated seats and black roof-liner. Although VW has yet to release images of the cabin, the automaker says the seat covers and dashboard trim are also available in Savanna Gold.

VW South Africa told us that this model “is not planned as yet” for the local market.