Volkswagen reveals new Polo GTI’s 0-100 km/h time…

Back in June when the covers were whipped off the new Volkswagen Polo GTI, the German automaker was pretty miserly with performance details.

Late last month, though, we learned (along with details such as the 1 984 cm3 engine’s compression ratio) from the Wolfsburg brand that the 147 kW 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine powering the new B-segment blaster would send a maximum of 320 N.m to the front axle.

And now, with the five-door hot hatch making its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, VW has seen fit to trickle out a few more performance details.

Yes, the brand has confirmed that the new Polo GTI will launch with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DSG) as standard, while the six-speed manual gearbox will follow at a later stage.

So, just how quick is the DSG-equipped Polo GTI? Well, Volkswagen claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6,7 seconds … which is (somewhat disappointingly) precisely the same as the current version. In addition, VW has confirmed a top speed of 237 km/h for the self-shifting variant (up ever-so-slightly from the current model’s 236 km/h).

Claimed fuel consumption, however, comes in at 5,9 L/100 km, which is some 0,3 L/100 km worse than the outgoing model. Similarly, claimed CO2 emissions climb from 129 g/km for the current 1,8-litre unit to 134 g/km for the new model’s 2,0-litre four-pot. We guess that’s the downside of, er, upsizing…

Available exterior colours will include Pure White, Flash Red, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Limestone Grey Metallic and Reef Blue Metallic.

While the standard new Polo has been confirmed for launch in South Africa in early in 2018, there has been no official word on timing for the GTI’s local introduction (although we’d expect the DSG version to follow later in 2018).