Volkswagen reveals new T-Roc’s dual headlamps…

Volkswagen has released a fresh teaser video providing us with a glimpse at various styling elements, including the unique headlamp design, of the new T-Roc crossover.

Set to be revealed on August 23, VW promises that the new model will “make waves in the compact SUV class” thanks to its “crisp proportions, progressive design and wealth of innovations”.

The Wolfsburg automaker – which also released a new sketch of the T-Roc (below) – says the design “adopts off-road features and infuses these with dynamism and urbanity”.

The teaser video, meanwhile, shows a wide grille with integrated dual headlamps. Separate from the headlamps, the housings for the indicators and daytime running (and cornering) lights are positioned in the bumper, helping to form a light signature that VW says will provide the T-Roc with a “distinctive appearance” at night.

The clip also shows interior trim in body colour, Tiguan-like LED tail-lamps and one of the new model’s alloy wheel designs.

Set to be positioned below the Tiguan in the automaker’s growing SUV line-up, the new T-Roc is expected to make its show debut in Frankfurt in September.

It will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous MQB platform and seems likely to be available with plenty of big-car technology – including the digital instrument cluster – borrowed from larger VW models.

Watch the teaser video below…