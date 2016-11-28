Volkswagen reveals sketch of CC-replacing Arteon

Volkswagen has released a sketch of its new Arteon, which will be revealed in full at the Geneva Motor Show next year and replace the CC.

Describing it as a “totally new model”, VW says the four-door Arteon will sit above the Passat in its line-up.

The German automaker says the Arteon will introduce a “highly expressive, horizontally accentuated brand look”. As illustrated in the video below, the bars of the radiator grille extend into the three-dimensional headlights.

VW promises “great practicality”, making mention of the “wide-opening tailgate”, which will apparently provide easy access to the “huge boot”.

“At first sight, the Arteon arouses enthusiasm through its expressive design. It then surprises through its practical virtues. This combination is unique,” Tobias Sühlmann, exterior designer, said.

So, what’s with the new moniker? Well, VW says the name Arteon – with the emphasis put on the first syllable – is made up of two component parts: “Art” and “eon”, with the latter identifying it as a premium model, in much the same way as it does with VW’s Phideon in China.

Expect to see more of the Volkswagen Arteon in the build-up to the Geneva show in March.