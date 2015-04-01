Volkswagen Saveiro Confirmed For SA [updated]

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Volkswagen Saveiro
Volkswagen Saveiro Confirmed For SA
April 1st 2015Ian McLaren

Volkswagen South Africa today confirmed it finally has the go ahead from VW AG  to bring the Saveiro half-ton pickup to market.

A traditionally strong market for half-ton bakkies, the South Africa buying public (both recreational and small business owners) has been starved of options of late with only the Nissan NP200 giving the evergreen Chevrolet Utility a run for its money. This a country where the Nissan 1400 (champion of Africa), Ford Bantam and Mazda Rustler became so popular.

Previously only built for the left-hand drive Brazilian market the Polo-based Saveiro will debut in right-hand drive guise at the 2015 Johannesburg Motor Show and hit showrooms shortly thereafter. A Saveiro Cross (pictured) will follow in time.

Expect the range to comprise 1,2- and 1,4 TSI petrol options, while a 77 kW/250 N.m 1,6 TDI version is sure to appeal to small to medium-size business owners.

Update: Due to poor weather conditions at sea it seems the official local launch of the Saveiro may be delayed until 1 April 2016

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: /

  • VdoubleU !!

    2015 Polo GTi 1.8T 141kw Manuel. any news, price’s…? I hear it arrives in July but the dsg is imminent???

  • Leo

    I’m a bit skeptical about anything I read on April 1st.

  • Ofentse

    Who got fooled?

  • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

    Another Third world crap!

  • Busang Motsepeng

    What’s the date today by the way?

  • OdysseyTag

    Someone out there has already put their half-ton bakkie in the Auto Trader 😛

  • Absolut Sabs

    That’s great!!!

  • http://www.universityoflife.com Ian Smith

    The new Caddy bakkie then? Did VWSA release one in SA in either Golf MK2,3, 4 or 5 guise?

  • pre edits

    Hi,

    Any news on when the Saveiro will be launched in SA and price ??

    Cheers, Neil

  • Jaco Heymans

    it’s 2017 already can we please please get this now?

  • Tamish Bechoo

    Now that the chev bakkie is gone, this is a MUCH needed import from VW… love the fact that its a bakkie with rear seats. Can we please have an update on this?