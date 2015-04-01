Volkswagen South Africa today confirmed it finally has the go ahead from VW AG to bring the Saveiro half-ton pickup to market.

A traditionally strong market for half-ton bakkies, the South Africa buying public (both recreational and small business owners) has been starved of options of late with only the Nissan NP200 giving the evergreen Chevrolet Utility a run for its money. This a country where the Nissan 1400 (champion of Africa), Ford Bantam and Mazda Rustler became so popular.

Previously only built for the left-hand drive Brazilian market the Polo-based Saveiro will debut in right-hand drive guise at the 2015 Johannesburg Motor Show and hit showrooms shortly thereafter. A Saveiro Cross (pictured) will follow in time.

Expect the range to comprise 1,2- and 1,4 TSI petrol options, while a 77 kW/250 N.m 1,6 TDI version is sure to appeal to small to medium-size business owners.

Update: Due to poor weather conditions at sea it seems the official local launch of the Saveiro may be delayed until 1 April 2016