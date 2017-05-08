Volkswagen Scirocco set to be killed off – report

If you’ve been holding out hope that Volkswagen is working furiously on a next-generation Scirocco, we have some bad news for you: it seems the Wolfsburg brand has no intention of replacing the current version of the coupé.

And that’s not all. The Beetle also appears to be under threat.

According to Autocar, the two admittedly niche models are unlikely to be replaced when their current generations come to an end.

“The Beetle and Scirocco are representatives of an emotional and appealing class of vehicles, but it [VW’s product planning] is not always about continuing cars from one generation to the next,” board member Arno Antlitz said at VW’s 2017 Annual Session, according to the British publication.

Autocar went on to speculate that while the hardtop Beetle is facing the axe, the convertible is likely to survive.

While the apparent decision to pull the plug on the Scirocco and Beetle may well have at least part of its origin in cost-cutting measures necessitated by the diesel emissions scandal, Antlitz suggested that the upcoming range of ID electric vehicles would fill the void (a suggestion we’ve seen before in an earlier report).

For the record, VW sold 102 units of the Beetle and 111 units of the Scirocco in South Africa in 2016.