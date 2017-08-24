Volkswagen T-Roc will be offered with these engines

Now that Volkswagen has officially revealed the new T-Roc, we can have a closer look at the engines that will power this new crossover, which will be positioned below the Tiguan.

Of course, we must preface this with the fact that, while Volkswagen SA has indeed confirmed plans to bring the new T-Roc to South Africa, exact timing and specification (including powertrain options) have yet to be communicated.

So, VW in Germany says six turbocharged powerplants will be offered: three TSI (petrol) units and three TDI (diesel) mills. And, yes, you’ll quickly spot plenty of overlap with the Audi Q2 engine line-up…

The petrol range kicks off with the VW Group’s familiar 1,0 TSI mill, which sends its 85 kW and 200 N.m to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Next up is the 1,5 TSI, in 110 kW/250 N.m guise with active cylinder management (which essentially comprises the automatic deactivation of two cylinders when the engine is not under load) as standard. This engine can be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, each in front-wheel-drive form. However, the DSG-equipped model will also be available with optional 4Motion all-wheel drive.

At the top of the petrol line-up is the 2,0 TSI, which punts 140 kW and 320 N.m to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG as standard.

The oil-burning range starts with the 85 kW/250 N.m 1,6 TDI, in six-speed manual, front-wheel-drive guise. The next four 2,0 TDI derivatives, meanwhile, each make 110 kW and 340 N.m. These include two manual models (one in front-drive and the other with 4Motion) and two DSG versions (again, in front-drive or four-paw).

Finally, the 2,0 TDI with 140 kW and 400 N.m sits at the peak of the range, featuring a DSG transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.