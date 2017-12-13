Volkswagen teases the new Jetta that SA won’t get…

Volkswagen has released a batch of fresh design sketches teasing its new, seventh-generation Jetta, which is set to be fully revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2018.

However, as CARmag.co.za recently reported, this all-new Jetta – which is set to move over to the Wolfsburg-based brand’s MQB platform in this latest generation – will not be offered in South Africa. The reason? Well, it seems VW will not be producing the fresh version of the sedan in right-hand drive.

So, what will we be missing out on? Well, the exterior styling appears to draw plenty of inspiration from the new Arteon, and it seems likely that the new Jetta will grow in size as well.

According to Automotive News Europe, the new Jetta will again feature the brand’s familiar 1,4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit (in the United States, at least), although the engine will be offered with a new eight-speed automatic transmission (as well as a six-speed manual).

Various “big-car” driver assistance features will also make their way into the new Jetta, while LEDs will be used in both the head- and tail-lamps. The cabin, meanwhile, will largely mimic that of the updated Volkswagen Golf.