Volkswagen to resurrect the Microbus – report

A fresh report out of the United Kingdom suggests that Volkswagen has plans to resurrect the Microbus, re-inventing the iconic Type 2 as an electric MPV.

According to Autocar, the vehicle will have a claimed range of up to 500 km, since the expansive floor area could potentially house rather a large lithium-ion battery.

The Wolfsburg automaker, of course, recently announced plans to “comprehensively reposition” itself in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, first with a slew of SUVs and then by betting big on electric cars.

In fact, VW says it has a target of selling one million electric cars per year by 2025, adding that its “future electric cars will be the new trademark of Volkswagen”.

And it seems the resurrected Microbus will be one of those new electric models. Autocar says that the proposed newcomer is just one of a number of concepts conceived by an engineering team headed by development chief, Frank Welsch.

“Volkswagen insiders” furthermore told the British publication that the seven-seater MPV would run on the same MEB platform as the ID concept. And it seems likely that it will draw styling inspiration from the (admittedly smaller) Volkswagen Budd-e concept, which was revealed at the start of 2016.