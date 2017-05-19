Volkswagen Up! GTI: official images, details revealed

Volkswagen has released official images and details (as well as a short video) of the long-awaited Up! GTI – in “near-production” concept form, at least – ahead of the new model’s reveal at this year’s GTI Meet at Lake Wörthersee.

Billed as being “very much in the spirit of the original Golf GTI”, the Up! GTI employs a 1,0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine with a power output of 85 kW (four units up on the original) and peak torque of 200 N.m.

With a kerb weight of 997 kg (and a suspension drop of 15 mm), the Volkswagen Up! GTI tops out at 197 km/h, with the claimed zero to 100 km/h time coming in at 8,8 seconds.

The new pocket rocket also features a cheeky rear spoiler, while the cabin gains a leather-trimmed sport steering wheel, a signature GTI gear knob and the trademark GTI upholstery pattern.

VW says the production version of the Up! GTI will be launched in early 2018. Will it be offered in South Africa? We certainly hope so, although back in December 2016 VW SA told us the model wasn’t (then) under consideration for the local market…