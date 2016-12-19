Volkswagen Up! GTI set for 2018 introduction?

It’s been on the cards for a while now, hasn’t it? In fact, earlier this year we touched on rumours it would indeed happen. And now it has been all but confirmed.

Yes, the Volkswagen Up! GTI is expected to go into production early in 2018, which would place it neatly atop the recently refreshed range.

The latest news comes courtesy of AutoExpress, which drove yet another prototype of the warmed-up city car (in five-door flavour).

According to the British publication, the Up! GTI will employ a tuned version of the brand’s 1,0-litre three-cylinder TSI mill, in this application worth somewhere in the region of 85 kW, allowing the 880 kg tyke to hit 100 km/h from standstill in around 8,8 seconds (with a manual transmission fitted).

Interestingly, those performance figures are not too different to the Mk1 Golf GTI’s statistics from some 40 years back…

Volkswagen SA, however, tells us that there are currently no plans to introduce the production version in South Africa.