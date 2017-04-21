Volvo exec says subcompact 20-series is coming…

A Volvo executive has let slip that the Swedish automaker plans to launch a subcompact 20-series model line to serve as the new entry point to its range.

Lex Kerssemakers, president and CEO of Volvo Cars of North America, told Car and Driver that the line-up would be expanding beyond that of the flagship 90-series models (XC90, S90 and V90), 60-series variants and 40-series derivatives (including the upcoming XC40 crossover).

“It’s pretty straightforward: the 90 is the biggest, and the 40 is the smallest,” Kerssemakers told the US publication. “And when there is a 20 … it will be a smaller one,” he added.

Kerssemakers then pointed out that Volvo “only makes global cars, so [they] should apply to all parts of the world”.

Car and Driver went on to speculate that the new 20-series family would include an XC20 “and perhaps an S20 small sedan”.