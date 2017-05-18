Volvo has no plans to develop next-gen diesel units

Volvo’s CEO has been quoted as saying that the Swedish automaker has no plans to develop next-generation diesel engines.

Chief executive Håkan Samuelsson told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that development of next-generation oil-burners would not take place.

“From today’s perspective, we will not develop any more new generation diesel engines,” Samuelsson said, according to the German publication.

He went on to suggest that the current diesel range would be further improved, with production expected to continue right through to 2023. Thereafter, Samuelsson said, Volvo would likely invest more in hybrids and electric vehicles.

“We have to recognise that Tesla has managed to offer such a car for which people are lining up. In this area, there should also be space for us, with high quality and attractive design,” Samuelsson said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The CEO added in a later statement to Reuters that diesel still had a role to play at Volvo over the next few years as the Swedish brand sought to meet increasingly stringent fuel efficiency and emissions targets.

“We have just launched a brand new generation of petrol and diesel engines, highlighting our commitment to this technology. As a result, a decision on the development of a new generation of diesel engines is not required,” Samuelsson said, according to Reuters.