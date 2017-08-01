Volvo SA adds sleek R-Design variants to S90 range

Volvo Car South Africa has expanded its local S90 range, officially introducing four new R-Design derivatives.

The addition of the new R-Design variants (positioned between the base Momentum and range-topping Inscription derivatives) sees the local S90 sedan line-up grow to 12 models.

So, what sets these new R-Design models apart? Well, Volvo promises that ticking this box adds not only sportier styling, but also “honed chassis dynamics” for a more engaging driving experience.

You’ll be able to spot R-Design models thanks to their deeper front bumpers with more aggressive air dams and glossy model-specific grilles (with satin chrome accenting).

There’s yet more satin chrome trim to be found around the glasshouse while the side-mirror caps are finished in matte silver. Round back, you’ll find rhomboid tailpipes embedded into a sportier bumper with a colour-coded diffuser plate.

R-Design models furthermore come with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, although 20- and 21-inch upgrades are also available. Other optional accessories include new side-sills, a front lip, a boot spoiler and split-integrated tailpipes.

Inside, R-Design models boast charcoal sports seats finished in fine Nappa leather with Nubuck inners, along with a sports steering wheel with perforated leather inserts and an R-Design badge. Aluminium sports pedals and gearshift paddles are standard fare, too, along with model-specific floor mats and illuminated “R-Design” door-sills.

So, what about those dynamic changes? Well, Volvo says R-Design models feature a “tauter setup, which has been optimised for enhanced dynamics as opposed to the comfort-oriented chassis seen in other S90 models”. Interestingly, air suspension is not available on R-Design models.

The R-Design trim can be specified in conjunction with any of the four engines already in the range: the 140kW/400 N.m D4 diesel, the 173 kW/480 N.m all-wheel-drive D5 diesel, the 187 kW/350 N.m T5 petrol or the 235 kW/400 N.m all-wheel-drive T6 twin-charged petrol. No date for local introduction of the T8 petrol-electric hybrid variant has yet been communicated.

Pricing:

Volvo S90 T5 FWD R-Design Geartronic: R718 300

Volvo S90 D4 FWD R-Design Geartronic: R742 200

Volvo S90 D5 AWD R-Design Geartronic: R822 900

Volvo S90 T6 AWD R-Design Geartronic: R874 600