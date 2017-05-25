Volvo says it (secretly) set a ‘Ring record last year…

Volvo claims that it performed a “secret test” at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last year, with its S60 Polestar apparently setting what would have been a then-record time.

The Swedish automaker says Cyan Racing – its official motorsport team – stayed at the Nürburgring after last year’s FIA World Touring Car Championship race, with the objective of taking the performance of the Volvo S60 Polestar road car “as far as possible”.

“The result was record-breaking and the learnings were so important, not only for the road car development but also for the race team, that we had to keep it a secret for a full year,” Volvo said in a statement.

The video below relays the whole story, and suggests that the all-wheel drive S60 Polestar, which uses a 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine turbo- and supercharged to produce 270 kW and 470 N.m, lapped the famous circuit in a time of 7:51,110, which would have made it the fastest production four-door sedan at that time.

Since then, of course, first the Porsche Panamera Turbo (7:38) and then the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (7:32) have gone faster.

Watch the video below…