Volvo V90 Cross Country hits SA: here’s how much…

The new Volvo V90 Cross Country has finally arrived in South Africa, positioned alongside the XC90 and S90 models with which it shares its modular underpinnings.

The standard V90, however, will not be offered locally.

The local V90 Cross Country line-up includes eight derivatives, with the choice of petrol and diesel engines and two trim levels. All-wheel drive is standard on all models.

The V90 Cross Country is raised by 60 mm when compared to the standard V90 wagon, which results in 210 mm of overall ground clearance. The Cross Country model furthermore features a “completely new tyre” design with a softer, more rounded profile.

As with its 90-badged siblings, the V90 Cross Country comes standard with Pilot Assist for semi-autonomous driving up to 130 km/h, as well as a plethora of safety features.

All models are powered by Volvo’s familiar 2,0-litre Drive-E diesel and petrol engines. In total, four powerplants are available: the D4 and D5 diesels, and the T5 and T6 petrols. All engines are mated to the Swedish brand’s all-wheel-drive system and eight-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox.

The twin-turbo D4 models make 140 kW and 400 N.m, while the D5 offers 173 kW and 480 N.m. On the petrol front, the T5 derivatives churn out 187 kW and 350 N.m, while the T6 models combine turbo- and supercharging for total peak outputs of 235 kW and 400 N.m.

“We know that South African buyers in the premium crossover segment have limited choices, and so we are delighted that the new Volvo V90 Cross Country is now able to cater better for this discerning audience,” said Greg Maruszewski, managing director of Volvo Car South Africa.

“It is the only crossover in its segment that is available in South Africa, allowing us to continue to lead with a lifestyle enabler that brings all of Volvo’s latest technology and design excellence to the fore,” he added.

All models come standard with a five-year/100 000 km warranty and a full maintenance plan of the same length.

Pricing:

Volvo V90 Cross Country D4 Geartronic AWD Momentum: R794 800

Volvo V90 Cross Country D4 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R825 200

Volvo V90 Cross Country D5 Geartronic AWD Momentum: R839 500

Volvo V90 Cross Country D5 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R869 900

Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 Geartronic AWD Momentum: R770 900

Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R801 300

Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 Geartronic AWD Momentum: R890 900

Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 Geartronic AWD Inscription: R921 300