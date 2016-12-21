VR46 Ranger? Say hello to the Rossi-endorsed bakkie

Multiple MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has never had a problem slapping his famous name (and racing number) on all manner of merchandise. The latest in a long line of no-doubt-profitable endorsements? A modified Ford Ranger.

Well, actually 460 of them, since the VR46 Ranger is limited to that number in mainland Europe and the United Kingdom (interestingly, there’s also a VR46 Transit on offer, which you can see in the Facebook-hosted video below).

The Ranger, in 3,2-litre double-cab 4×4 flavour, has been customised in terms of both design and off-road capability. It gains 18-inch black alloys wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain rubber, a stainless steel dual-exit sports exhaust system and off-road suspension (apparently raised by around 45 mm).

And, as we’re sure you have by now noticed, the VR46-branded bakkie also features all manner of styling updates, including new front and rear bumpers, interesting headlights, a bonnet bra, significantly widened wheel-arches, a roof-mounted off-road light, satin-black side-bars, a roll-over bar, a spring-loaded and damped tailgate function, tail-light guards and a sump guard. Oh, and plenty of VR46 graphics…

Inside, you’ll find Nappa leather trim, a unique plaque, a sports steering wheel, rubber mats, special sill covers and yet more graphics (this time applied to the dashboard).

No word on exactly how much this conversion costs, but we’re sure there are plenty of Rossi fans out there prepared to cough up, whatever the asking price…