VW Amarok Aventura Exclusive Concept revealed

Although it looks very close to the current Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 V6 TDI, what we have here is actually a concept. Officially, it’s called the Amarok Aventura Exclusive Concept and it’s packing that same V6 but here tuned to deliver 190 kW.

This derivative, set to be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, dons a Turmeric Yellow paint job with 19-inch wheels and chrome-finished side sills, cargo box styling bar, front protection grille, exterior mirrors and rear bumper. Additionally, the Aventura sports a roll cover system which acts as a lockable, waterproof cargo bed finished in aluminium. Bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime-running lights round off the dynamic appearance.

Within the concept’s cabin, owners will find black leather upholstery with mustard accenting and contrast stitching, chrome trim and an exclusive black roof lining.

Joining the Aventura on the Frankfurt Motor Show stage will be the special-edition Amarok Dark Label which can be fitted with the less powerful 120 kW or 150 kW 3,0 V6 TDI. This edition is finished with a Indium Grey matte paint, an array of dark accents and anthracite 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior alterations are similarly executed, with a black roof liner and floor mats embroidered with the Dark Label logo.

The Amarok Aventura is still in the concept stage, but the Dark Label will be available to the European market in the second quarter of next year. Local availability is yet to be confirmed by Volkswagen South Africa.