VW Amarok V6: here’s roughly how much you’ll pay

Ever since Volkswagen confirmed that it would be offering a V6 TDI mill in the facelifted Amarok, there has been plenty of speculation around local pricing. And now we finally have a firm idea of what this new range-topping bakkie will cost when it arrives in June 2017.

CAR deputy editor Terence Steenkamp is currently in Spain, having first sampled the refreshed Golf range (see indicative pricing here) before moving on to the updated Amarok.

And, rather handily, he has managed to twist Volkswagen SA’s arm into providing indicative pricing for the V6-powered double-cab.

So, how much are we looking at? Well, it seems only one V6 derivative will initially be on offer in SA, with this Extreme-badged variant coming in at just over R700 000. This makes it about R60 000 more than the outgoing range’s flagship model, the Ultimate, which it will essentially replace.

The Extreme will feature the high-output 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, which means it will send a substantial 165 kW and 550 N.m to all four wheels via the Wolfsburg brand’s eight-speed automatic transmission. An overboost function bumps peak power to 180 kW and maximum torque to 580 N.m for 10 seconds from 70% throttle, in third and fourth gear from 50 km/h. After a five-second break, the function will again become accessible.

This should be enough to facilitate a sprint from standstill to three figures in 7,9 seconds. We’ll have to wait until closer to the launch to learn just how extensive this specific model’s standard specification list will be.

The detuned 150 kW version of the six-cylinder oil-burner is seemingly not on the cards for SA – for the time being, at least. The 103 kW/340 N.m 2,0 TDI and 132 kW/420 N.m 2,0 BiTDI engines, meanwhile, will be carried over to the refreshed local range.

Take note that this is indicative pricing, so it may change between now and the local launch.