VW and FCA ‘discussing’ joint production – report

It seems every second automotive rumour these days involves Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The latest talk? A report that Volkswagen and FCA have held discussions over the possible joint production of certain light commercial vehicles … including the Amarok.

According to a source cited by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed co-operation between the two firms would involve joint production of “future versions” of both the Amarok bakkie and the Caddy panel van.

“It’s still very vague … we have to see if this will be pursued,” the source said.

The report emphasises that VW isn’t looking to take over FCA, but is instead open to working with the firm to lower its production and development costs.

Of course, Fiat already offers a mid-size bakkie in the form of the Fullback, which itself is based on the Mitsubishi Triton. The Japanese automaker, however, recently joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which suggests its next-generation bakkie will share much with a future Navara. The Fiat Doblo, meanwhile, currently competes with the VW Caddy.

Mercedes-Benz, of course, recently revealed its X-Class double-cab thanks to a partnership with Nissan that sees the new bakkie borrowing much from the Navara. The Renault-Nissan Alliance, in fact, will be building the X-Class in Spain and Argentina on behalf of the Daimler-backed automaker. And the report speculates that the proposed VW-FCA tie-up could work in a similar way…