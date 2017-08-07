VW chief identifies brand’s key ‘new world’ rival…

Volkswagen has long been battling the likes of Toyota in the sales stakes, but the German brand’s chief has admitted that attention now needs to be paid to a fresh “new world” rival.

According to Automotive News, VW brand CEO Herbert Diess told Inside, a publication created specifically for employees of the Wolfsburg automaker, that a certain US-based electric car company would become one of its main competitors in the years to come.

“In the old world, it is Toyota, Hyundai and the French carmakers. In the new world, it is Tesla,” Diess said.

“Tesla belongs among the competitors [that have] abilities we currently do not have,” he explained, adding that Elon Musk’s firm boasted efficient electric motors, a growing fast charging network, autonomous driving tech and a fresh approach to distribution of its products.

“This shows that we need to significantly improve. We can do this. We measure ourselves against Tesla quite deliberately,” Diess said. “Our goal: using our abilities not just to catch up, but even to overtake,” he added.

Volkswagen has already detailed its plans to launch a “major e-mobility offensive” from 2020, with the target of selling one million electric cars per year by 2025.