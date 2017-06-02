VW ‘considering’ six-cylinder unit for new Arteon

When the new Volkswagen Arteon was officially revealed in Geneva back in March, the German brand said that it would be available with a range of engines. All, however, would be four-cylinder mills, VW said.

But now a new report out of the United Kingdom indicates that the Wolfsburg automaker is considering adding a new six-cylinder engine to the range.

Elmar-Marius Licharz, VW’s chief product line for medium- and full-size cars, told AutoExpress that a six-pot might just be on the cards.

“If we build a six-cylinder engine – we are discussing it for the Arteon; we have built one already in a prototype vehicle – it will be one which you can also use in the Atlas and vice versa,” he said.

Licharz went on to reveal that he “would like to make an [Arteon] shooting brake”, adding that “these plans are underway but it’s not yet final”.