VW design employee slams ‘boring’ Atlas styling

In the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen has pinned its US hopes on the new seven-seater Atlas. But an unnamed VW design employee has reportedly blasted the SUV’s styling, saying it “looks like a 2012 Ford whatever”.

The Truth About Cars claims it spoke to an anonymous “employee of Volkswagen responsible for part of the company’s design process” at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show, and asked him for his thoughts on the styling of the Atlas.

“It’s boring. Of course it’s boring,” the employee said.

“That vehicle is four years old. And by that, I mean it looks four years old,” he added.

“It looks like a 2012 Ford whatever. It could be anything.”

The Atlas runs on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, and measures more than five metres in length, which sees it slot in above Touareg. In the US, the engine line-up comprises two petrols: a 2,0-litre TSI four-cylinder and a 3,6-litre VR6.

Although there have been indications the Atlas could make it to markets outside of North America, don’t expect South Africa to be one of them.