VW Golf 8 GTI to gain ‘hybrid’ performance boost?

A new report out of the UK suggests that the upcoming Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI will employ a mild hybrid system to boost both performance and efficiency.

According to Autocar, the next-generation Golf GTI – which is apparently scheduled for introduction in 2020 – will make use of a 48V electrical system, together with an integrated starter motor. This technology is expected to be used in non-performance Golf models, too.

The result, according to the British publication, will be the most powerful series production Golf GTI ever (although perhaps not quite as powerful as the 228 kW limited edition Clubsport S).

Autocar sources claim that the brand’s “initial performance targets” include a similar power output to the current Golf GTI Clubsport, which is good for some 195 kW. For the record, the current Golf GTI makes 162 kW.

The report suggests that VW will retain the Golf GTI’s familiar 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (and run on a modified version of the current MQB platform), but add the sort of 48V electric system already introduced on the likes of the Bentley Bentayga Diesel. This makes the addition of an electrically operated compressor, which delivers stronger response low-down, a distinct possibility.

Furthermore, an integrated starter motor will in theory add what Autocar describes as a “so-called boost function”. This electric motor, which the publication suggests will be mounted towards the front of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, would add further oomph to the petrol mill’s output in the sportiest of driving modes.