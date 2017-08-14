VW Golf gets new 96 kW 1,5 TSI with ‘coasting mode’

Volkswagen has released a new engine for its Golf range, with the 1,5 TSI delivering 96 kW and 200 N.m, and boasting a full, four-cylinder shut-down coasting function.

The new unit joins the 110 kW 1,5-litre TSI Evo powerplant already available in some overseas markets. Like this engine, the latest mill seems unlikely to be offered in South Africa anytime soon, for the same reasons.

According to VW, the direct injection, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit consumes as little as 4,8 L/100 km and features “quieter running”. The Golf 1,5 TSI’s top speed is 210 km/h.

Peak torque is on offer from just 1 400 r/min and stretches through to 4 000 r/min, thanks largely, says VW, to the variable turbine geometry design of the turbo.

This engine also offers a “coasting function”, which sees the engine completely turned off in certain circumstances. At speeds of up to 130 km/h, working in combination with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the engine completely cuts out whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator, thus effectively entering a “coasting” mode.

A compact lithium-ion battery simultaneously supplies power to the electrical equipment, such as windscreen wipers, headlamps and audio system.

When between engine speeds of 1 400 and 3 200 r/min, the Active Cylinder Management also completely shuts down two of the four cylinders, depending on the load, thus saving further fuel.