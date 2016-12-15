VW Golf GTI, Golf R try on new Oettinger body kits

German tuner Oettinger has revealed new body kits – as well as updated exhaust systems – for Volkswagen’s hottest Golf variants.

Unveiled overseas, Oettinger has created styling packages for the Golf GTI, diesel-powered GTD and all-wheel drive R, adding that the aerodynamic updates were “perfected in wind tunnels”.

The new stainless steel exhaust system is a quad set-up, which means the GTD gains tailpipes on the right of the car, while the GTI doubles its number of exits from two to four. The Golf R, meanwhile, gains a new set of quad tailpipes.

Oettinger says all models employ an 84 mm tailpipe, which alters the exhaust note to “produce an even more sporty sound”. Furthermore, the Golf R gains a valve control function.

Sitting between these tailpipes is a new rear diffuser that Oettinger says offers “enhanced aerodynamic ability”. There’s also a new chunky rear spoiler. At the front, the Oettinger kit adds a new spoiler and bespoke splitter, which serve to guide air under the car.

No word yet on whether Oettinger’s local arm will be bringing in these kits…

[UPDATE: Oettinger South Africa says it “will bring in whatever the customers are after”.]