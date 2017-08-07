VW has just scrapped these 18 derivatives in SA…
As many as 18 derivatives from the Volkswagen stable have been discontinued in South Africa this month.
All of them have been removed from VW SA’s official price list, although there may well be some run-out stock scattered around the country.
So, what’s no longer available? Well, Volkswagen has thrown in the towel on the slow-selling Golf SV, with the outgoing range having comprised five derivatives. From what we understand, the latest Touran is still not on the cards for a return to SA.
VW SA has also seen fit to scrap virtually all Beetle variants, bar the new R-Line limited edition model. That means the 1,2TSI Design, 1,2TSI Club, 1,4TSI Sport (in manual and auto) and Beetle Dune have all been discontinued.
The broader Polo range has not escaped the mass culling, either, with the 1,6 Trendline sedan no longer listed. The 1,4TDI version of the CrossPolo and the manual version of the Polo GTI have both also been discontinued. Bear in mind, of course, that the new, sixth-generation Polo range is scheduled to launch in SA early in 2018.
The Jetta line-up, meanwhile, loses the 1,4TSI Trendline and Highline variants, the 1,6TDI manual model as well as the previously range-topping 2,0TDI version. Lastly, the single manual version of the Volkswagen Scirocco (in 2,0TSI Highline guise) has been killed off locally.
