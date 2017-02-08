VW has killed off its new 1,5-litre diesel engine…

Volkswagen has reportedly abandoned the development of a new 1,5-litre turbodiesel engine due to high engineering costs and increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

According to Autocar, the new oil-burner was set to be introduced with the launch of the sixth-generation Polo next year. We would also have expected it to sit alongside the fresh 1,5-litre petrol mill in the recently facelifted Golf range.

Frank Welsch, head of technical development at the Wolfsburg-based brand, told the British publication that a decrease in demand for diesel mills in small hatchbacks in Europe had also contributed to the decision.

Welsch explained that there were high costs involved with developing an exhaust “after-treatment” system for the next engine.

“The added cost is anything from six to eight hundred euros in material costs just for the after-treatment system. The after-treatment system is as expensive as the engine itself. To add a diesel in the Polo, it is 25% of the car itself,” Welsch told Autocar.

The VW executive added that the current 1,6-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel would still be offered for a few more years. However, he confirmed that the automaker’s long-term plan was to replace small diesels with mild-hybrid petrols.

“In a time not so far away, people will go for petrol engines in combination with a mild hybrid. A mild hybrid, in the end, is cheaper and has the same CO2 [as a small diesel] with a lot less NOx.”

Welsch went on to emphasise that Volkswagen would continue to work on its familiar 2,0-litre turbodiesel engine.

“The 2.0-litre will definitely have a great future. In one or one-and-a-half years we will have the next-generation,” he said, adding that “it will be really great in terms of CO2”.

This echoes a recent statement from Volkswagen chairman Herbert Diess that “the trend of downsizing is over”.