VW hits back at ex-chairman, then threatens to sue

The Volkswagen Group has released a strongly worded statement rejecting allegations made by former chairman Ferdinand Piëch, before threatening to take legal action against the Austrian business magnate.

According to various German reports, Piëch told prosecutors that ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn and other executives were aware of the automaker’s emissions cheating long before the scandal became public.

The statement issued by the Volkswagen Group’s supervisory board said that the automaker “emphatically repudiates the assertions made by Ferdinand Piëch as reported recently in the media”.

“A similar account, which alongside the former CEO was directed above all against a number of current and former members of the executive committee of the supervisory board, was already given by Ferdinand Piëch in spring 2016 in the context of the internal, independent investigations.

“This account was subsequently examined in close detail by law firm Jones Day. No evidence was forthcoming indicating the accuracy of these allegations, which were classified as implausible overall,” the statement explained.

Piëch, of course, vacated his position within the VW Group early in 2015 after failing to usurp Winterkorn, who himself resigned in September 2015.

“In addition, all affected members of the executive committee of the supervisory board, acting independently of each other, have unequivocally and emphatically rejected all assertions made by Ferdinand Piëch as untrue,” the supervisory board asserted.

The statement ended with the promise that the board would “carefully weigh the possibility of measures and claims against Mr. Piëch”.