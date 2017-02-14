VW infighting like ‘bad film script’ – ‘irritated’ CEO

The head of the Volkswagen Group has sent a letter to employees outlining his irritation with both fresh labour disputes and damning allegations from the automaker’s former chairman.

Last week, VW released a strongly worded statement rejecting allegations made by former chairman Ferdinand Piëch, before threatening to take legal action against the Austrian business magnate.

VW Group CEO Matthias Müller sent the letter – obtained by Bloomberg – to the brand’s employees.

“You’re all certainly as irritated as I am, because Volkswagen needs something totally different now: namely, concentration in order to cleanly emerge from the diesel crisis,” Müller wrote.

“Some speculation recently had more in common with a bad film script than reality,” Müller added.

He went on to write that the conflicts created “the fatal and wrong impression that people at VW work against each other and not with one another”.

“I promise you: we as the group management board, and I personally, will do everything to solve conflicts constructively and save Volkswagen from harm,” Müller said.