VW plans to expand SUV range to 19 models by 2020

Volkswagen has revealed that it plans to expand its global SUV and crossover range to include as many as 19 different models by 2020.

The strategy was revealed at the brand’s recent Annual Session 2017.

“The SUV offensive, which is a key element in the product strategy, has been launched successfully,” the Wolfsburg automaker said in a statement after the event.

“Volkswagen intends to significantly strengthen its presence in this segment and to expand the global model range from the initial two to 19 SUVs. With the Atlas, [China’s] Teramont and Tiguan Allspace, we have introduced three new SUVs in recent months,” the statement added.

VW went on to say that, by the end of 2018, “seven new SUVs will be launched globally – two of them before the end of this year”. Among these, Volkswagen says the T-Roc will make a “key contribution to the increase in volumes and earnings”.

Slides shown at the annual session also revealed scheduled production dates for the next-generation Polo (June), aforementioned T-Roc (August), China-only Phideon (August), Virtus (essentially a Polo Sedan for South America, in November), Touareg (November) and next-generation Jetta (December).

Watch a wrap-up of the Annual Session below…