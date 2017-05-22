VW reveals 5 new concepts … including Golf GTI RS

The US arm of Volkswagen has revealed five new concepts aimed squarely at American enthusiasts. The show fleet debuted at “SOWO: The European Experience” on Hutchinson Island, Savannah, Georgia, at the weekend.

VW says the “specially prepared” show vehicles were inspired by the “diverse interests” of Volkswagen enthusiasts. Check them out below…

Beetle Post Concept



This concept is based on the range-topping Beetle R-Line trim. Championship-winning BMX rider, Alise Post, was called in for the project and promptly fitted the vehicle with two custom GW bikes. The Bug rides on 19-inch “Mr Drama Queen” wheels from Radi8 and uses an H&R Springs street performance coil-over system that lowers the stance. Habanero Orange paint and vintage lettering on the doors add something of a retro vibe.

Jetta GLI Nardo Concept



VW says its GLI is “something of a stealth performance car” and the Nardo Concept builds on that, adding a few simple touches. The car is wrapped in Nardo Grey (you’ll likely recognise this colour from the Audi range) and also boasts an H&R Springs street performance coil-over system and BFGoodrich G-Force Comp-2 A/S tyres.

Golf GTI RS Concept



VW called on Sam Dobbins, creative director at Vossen Wheels, to help create this Golf GTI RS Concept, complete with Rocket Bunny widebody kit and the sort of decals along its flanks that make one think of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Dobbins apparently “put a lot of effort” into making sure that the sheetmetal was honed to eliminate wheel rub. The interior is stripped down, but the polished aluminium floorpan, race-inspired seats and other accents reflect the exterior design. The GTI RS Concept rolls on Vossen wheels and features a Thule carrier box with custom, low-profile roof crossbars.

Golf R Heritage Concept



The Golf R Heritage Concept features a striking stripe package in the colours of the German flag as well as a white, lower rocker accent stripe pattern. Vossen provided the wheels, shod with G-Force Comp-2 A/2 rubber from BFGoodrich, and the car has been lowered on a sport spring package from H&R Springs.

Golf Alltrack Country Concept



VW says the Golf Country, which was sold only in Europe, was designed for “medium-duty off-road driving” and equipped with more suspension travel than a traditional Golf. It also boasted four-wheel drive, higher ground clearance and brush guards. The stock Golf Alltrack is already equipped with 4Motion and has more ground clearance than the Golf SportWagen, but the Golf Alltrack Country concept features a further 51 mm suspension lift and 15-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tyres. Additional foglamps are integrated into the lower bumper and a hitch-mounted Thule T2 Pro XT bike rack carries two Trek Stache 9,6 mountain bikes. Other features include a roof-mounted tent system (complete with a flexible solar panel), a curved LED light bar and a solar-heated shower.