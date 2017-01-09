VW reveals ID Buzz concept: ‘Microbus for a new era’

Volkswagen has revealed its new ID Buzz concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, billing it as “a Microbus for a new era”.

The Wolfsburg brand, of course, is betting big on the electric car as it seeks to bounce back from the emissions scandal.

And the ID Buzz concept vehicle is indeed all-electric, and also features all-wheel drive (with an electric motor on each axle). In fact, it even boasts a fully autonomous driving mode (which VW calls ID Pilot).

Based on the automaker’s new MEB platform, VW says the concept carries “the feeling of freedom” of the iconic Microbus “over to a completely new era of mobility”.

The concept boasts a “multi-variable seating layout”, which VW says lends the spacious vehicle (it has a wheelbase measuring nearly 3 300 mm) a new sense of versatility.

Total system output is rated at a substantial 275 kW, with a claimed electric driving range of some 600 km. And the 0-100 km/h sprint? Somewhere in the region of five seconds, says VW.

The automaker says the vehicle’s 111 kWh battery can be charged to 80 percent of its capacity within 30 minutes using the combined charging system or an inductive charging interface, with a charging rate of 150 kW.