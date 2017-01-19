VW reveals updated Golf GTD (that might come to SA)

Last week, we revealed that the Volkswagen Golf GTD is currently under consideration for local introduction. And now the facelifted version of this diesel-powered model has been revealed.

According to the Wolfsburg automaker, the updated Golf GTD offers “a perfect overall package of sportiness, fuel economy and comfort”.

As before, the GTD employs a 135 kW 2,0-litre TDI unit allowing it to gallop from standstill to 100 km/h in 7,5 seconds (or one-tenth quicker with the DSG specified). Peak torque comes in at 380 N.m, while VW is now claiming a combined fuel consumption of 4,4 L/100 km.

Standard features on the facelifted model includes LED taillights, the new “Composition Colour” infotainment system, sports seats and progressive steering. Prices in Germany start at €30 800, which translates to around R445 000…

So, will the Golf GTD make it to our shores? Well, only time will tell, but we’d speculate that if it were to come, it would arrive either with or soon after the facelifted range that is scheduled to touch down in the second quarter of this year.