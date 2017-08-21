VW reveals updated Golf SV … but will it come to SA?

Volkswagen has revealed a refreshed version of its Golf SV ahead of the updated model’s official debut in Frankfurt next month.

Known as the Sportsvan in some markets, the MPV version of Wolfsburg’s venerable Golf has been around since the middle of 2014. However, it was just this month discontinued in South Africa, likely due to a lack of interest from the local buying public.

Will this latest model be offered in SA? Well, we’ve reached out to VW SA in a bid to find out and will update this story with the brand’s answer as soon as we have it…

VW says the updated Golf SV will be available with three as-yet unspecified new TSI petrol engines (along with two TDI mills), an expanded range of driver assistance systems, the latest generation of infotainment systems (including gesture control on the top-spec model) as well as more features in the standard equipment line-up.

Styling changes, meanwhile, include new bumpers (front and rear), new halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lights, full-LED headlamps in place of xenon versions on some models, and standard LED tail-lights on all models.

In addition, VW says there will be five new alloy wheel designs (in 16-, 17-, and 18-inch forms) as well as fresh colours, such as the new Cranberry Red seen in the accompanying images. The interior, meanwhile, boasts new trim, fabrics and leather seats.

In terms of on-board tech, the facelifted Golf SV gains the option of the brand’s familiar Discover Pro radio navigation system, complete with a 9,2-inch display and gesture control. The Media Control app is also on the cards.

New driver assistance systems include pedestrian monitoring (part of front assist with city emergency braking), traffic jam assist (semi-automated stop-and-go driving up to 60 km/h), emergency assist, the latest generations of park assist and the proactive occupant protection system, as well as trailer assist.