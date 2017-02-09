VW reveals VR6-powered Atlas ‘Weekend Edition’

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its new Atlas Weekend Edition, conceived to demonstrate how the new seven-seater SUV can be “enhanced with smart accessories”.

Due to make its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show, the concept is somewhat of a throwback to the “Weekender” packages offered on the classic Vanagon and Eurovan pop-up camper models of years gone by.

VW points out that the Atlas Weekend Edition integrates several available accessories that enhance the Chattanooga-built SUV’s versatility with “innovative cargo solutions”.

The concept is based on the SEL Premium model, which means it comes fitted with a 208 kW 3,6-litre VR6 mated to an eight-speed transmission, and paired with all-wheel drive.

Riding on 18-inch “Prisma” alloys finished in anthracite grey, the Weekend Edition concept features what VW describes as “a modern variation of the pop-up roof”. When empty, the cargo box appears sleek and compact, but when needed for hauling, it can expand.

In addition, the concept features base carrier bars for attaching accessories for skis, snowboards, kayaks or bikes. Side steps have also been added. Inside, a cargo divider provides a pet-friendly barrier behind the second row, with the latter featuring a universal tablet mount.

Other Volkswagen accessories built into the Atlas Weekend Edition concept include window and bonnet deflectors, a heavy-duty trunk-liner (with seat-back coverage), a privacy cargo cover, all-weather rubber mats, splashguards and wheel locks.

The Atlas, of course, is not destined for South African roads.