VW SA ‘considering’ Performance Pack for Golf R…

Earlier this year, Volkswagen revealed a few details about a so-called “Performance Pack” it had conceived for the facelifted Golf R. And now we have learnt that this tuning package is currently under consideration for South Africa.

VW SA told CARmag.co.za that it was “considering” introducing the Performance Pack to the local market, adding that it would likely arrive towards the end of 2018 or even only in the first quarter of 2019.

Although it’s unclear exactly what the proposed local version of this performance upgrade would entail, we do know that the factory-fitted Performance Pack offered for the DSG-equipped Golf R in other markets includes an R-Performance braking system (with silver-painted callipers and a weight saving of some 2 kg), a derestricted top speed, 19-inch “Spielberg” alloys and a more menacing rear spoiler.

In standard form, the Golf R tops out at 250 km/h, but the Performance Pack effectively removes the 2,0-litre TSI engine’s electronic limiter, which VW says should see the all-wheel-drive hot hatch reach 267 km/h. Of course, in Europe, the Golf R makes 228 kW, while it South Africa it has been detuned to 213 kW.

Alongside the Performance Pack in some markets, Volkswagen also offers a bespoke sports exhaust package for the Golf R, courtesy of the folks over at Akrapovič. This titanium system features round (rather than oval) tailpipes and valve control technology for a unique (and switchable) exhaust note.