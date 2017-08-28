VW SA has hiked its Amarok double-cab bakkie prices

We know price increases are pretty common (although they seem to be happening with increasing frequency these days). But when hikes are applied to a range that already contains South Africa’s most expensive bakkie barely four months after its local introduction, we take note.

Yes, Volkswagen SA has upped pricing on its facelifted Amarok line-up, with the range-topping V6-powered Extreme derivative now coming in at R763 600, up some R15 000 from the original R748 600 launch price revealed at the end of April.

The other 11 variants in the local range (which, it must be noted, no longer contains single-cab models) also each bear a slightly higher sticker price than before.

The entry-level 4×2 2,0 TDI in Comfortline trim with a manual gearbox, for instance, now costs R9 800 more at R497 500, while the cheapest V6 is up R13 300 to R679 000. The Highline Plus six-cylinder, meanwhile, is now R14 300 more expensive at R730 900.

Check out full, updated pricing below…

Pricing:

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 TDI Comfortline: R497 500

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline: R532 300

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline auto: R550 200

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 TDI Comfortline 4Motion: R555 800

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion: R584 500

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion auto: R602 400

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline Plus auto: R603 700

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Highline Plus 4Motion auto: R656 000

Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI Highline 4Motion auto: R679 000

Volkswagen Amarok 2,0 BiTDI Extreme 4Motion auto: R687 100

Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI Highline Plus 4Motion auto: R730 900

Volkswagen Amarok 3,0 TDI Extreme 4Motion auto: R763 600